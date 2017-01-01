My Preemie’s Story A sweet children’s book based on Sam, my 26 wk preemie
This is a story based on my awesome son, Sam. He has fought many battles,being born three months premature.
Even though you were only here on Earth for 11 days, you will always be loved and remembered sweet girl.
Dear surviving twin,
When you feel sad and ask your mommy why?
Just remember, I needed to go help God to greet everyone in heaven and say hi.
You cannot see me, but I can always see you.
So please know that I’ll be watching.
Especially when you are feeling blue.
You will always have a special angel.
To guide and light your way.
And when that time comes, we will meet again one day.
When you think of me, please don’t be down.
I always want to see you happy.
God and I don’t like frowns.
When you need to be near me,
Look up to the night sky.
You might just see a twinkling star,
And know that I am near by❤️
Love,
Your Angel Twin
This was our first time being able to do kangaroo care. I didn’t want to stop. Finally feeling that closeness with him was beautiful.
I was honored to be given the opportunity to talk about Sam and Sammie the Salmon❤️🙏
Fall in love with Sammie the Salmon, being read by my beautiful daughter, Emily!❤️
